5 Pakistani soldiers killed in 'terror attack' in Waziristan near Afghan border
world news

5 Pakistani soldiers killed in 'terror attack' in Waziristan near Afghan border

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. (AP)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:21 AM IST
ANI | , Islamabad

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked their vehicles in the North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border on Saturday, a media report said.

Pakistan's media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that four Frontier Corps personnel and an Inspector of the Levies force were killed in the attack, according to Samaa TV.

The incident took place in North Waziristan's Spin Wam area. A search operation has been launched by the officials and the area was cordoned off.

Earlier on September 30, a Pakistan Army captain was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Tank district.

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in some areas of North and South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. 

