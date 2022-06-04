Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there.
Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 11:02 PM IST
AP

Five teens were hospitalized Saturday, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party in West Texas, authorities said.

The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there.

Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

