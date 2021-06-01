Home / World News / 5.3-magnitude quake hits Japan's east coast
5.3-magnitude quake hits Japan's east coast

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.1697 degrees north latitude and 142.6594 degrees east longitude.
ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted off the east coast of Honshu, Japan at 22:04:42 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.1697 degrees north latitude and 142.6594 degrees east longitude.

