5.7 magnitude earthquake in Bosnia kills 1
A strong earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one person, injuring at least two others and sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes.
The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Mostar at 11:07 p.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), EMSC said.
A 28-year-old woman died from injuries and her parents were injured after a rock dislodged by the earthquake slammed into their family home in the city of Stolac, near Mostar, authorities said.
The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro.
Covid uptick continues in these European nations; Shanghai on edge: 10 updates
The authorities in China's financial hub of 25 million residents - Shanghai - said that the city will continue to see mass-testing and Covid-19 curbs until every single case of the deadly virus is eradicated as the hotspot continues to be in headlines for the spread of virus and strict curbs. Shanghai logged around 23,000 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The Covid surge in Europe and China has been the highest since March.
Ukraine war entering the 2nd month, UN chief set to meet Putin, Zelensky
With the Ukraine war set to enter the second month, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is preparing to meet Russia's president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky next week. His face-to-face appeal to end the war comes just as Moscow plans to widen its war ambitions in southern Ukraine too, days after shifting focus from the capital city of Kyiv to the east. The UN chief will visit Moscow to meet with Putin on Tuesday.
'Who will come next?' Zelensky's warning as Russia reveals new plan: 10 points
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is just the beginning, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, as he called for nations to come together against the Kremlin and put an end to its ambitions to expand. With a ceasefire not in sight, UN chief Antonio Guterres will next week visit the two countries and meet their presidents. Zelensky warned in his nightly address.
Ukraine family tells of epic escape on foot:' Children saw it as an adventure'
As Russian bombardments devastated their hometown of Mariupol, Yevgen and Tetiana decided they had only one way to escape with their four children: on foot. Talking Friday to AFP in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia as they waited for a train westwards, the family recounted through tears and laughter their miraculous 125-kilometre (80-mile) trek to safety. Nervously, they led the children out of their building. Around them they found a terrifying scene of utter destruction.
Pfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presence
Pfizer said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling five batches of its Accupril blood pressure tablets after finding elevated levels of a potential cancer-causing agent in the medicine. Pfizer Canada also recalled all lots of three doses of Accupril on Thursday after finding the same impurity to be above acceptable levels. Pfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking this medication, in which the agent, a nitrosamine, was found.
