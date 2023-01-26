Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 6 Chinese nationals among 8 dead after ship sinks near Japan

6 Chinese nationals among 8 dead after ship sinks near Japan

world news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Multiple vessels and aircraft from Japan's coast guard and military, as well as the South Korean coast guard and private ships, have been involved in the search operation and retrieved 13 crew.

The Jin Tian sent a distress signal on Tuesday evening from a position around 110 kilometres (68 miles) west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo Islands in far southwestern Japan. (AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat told state media Thursday.

The Jin Tian sent a distress signal on Tuesday evening from a position around 110 kilometres (68 miles) west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo Islands in far southwestern Japan.

Multiple vessels and aircraft from Japan's coast guard and military, as well as the South Korean coast guard and private ships, have been involved in the search operation and retrieved 13 crew.

China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN that of the 13 people found, "eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese".

"Five of them -- including four Chinese crew members -- are not in life-threatening conditions," he added.

"We express our deepest condolences to the unfortunate victims."

Japanese authorities are yet to confirm the toll given by the Chinese diplomat, telling AFP Thursday they could only say that nine remain missing and, of the 13 retrieved, two are dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
japan china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP