6 Indo-Canadians charged for luring people online to rob them

Toronto: Canadian police have arrested six young Indo-Canadian males, including two minors, for allegedly luring members of the community, including gays, for assignations through social media, and then robbing them. Hardil Singh Mehrok is among six Indo-Canadians charged by Canadian police. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced on Wednesday that between April and May this year, officers investigated three separate incidents where suspects engaged with victims via social media, to arrange in-person meetings under false pretenses. “Upon meeting, the victims were reportedly robbed, and in some cases a firearm was presented,” a PRP release stated.

Police had originally arrested two suspects on May 31, but four more identified on Wednesday. “Investigators now believe that the suspects relied on false pretences to target South Asians, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and lure them into meeting,” the PRP statement said.

In its May 31 release, PRP said upon meeting with the suspects, the victims were allegedly met with violence and property was stolen. Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, those arrested were identified as 20-year-old Abhijot Singh from Brampton, and 21-year-old Ridhampreet Singh from Mississauga. The charges they face include kidnapping, robbery with firearm, robbery and fraud.

On July 4, police executed search warrants at several residences in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and as a result, 18-year-old Hardil Singh Mehrok of Brampton and two male youth, aged 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with kidnapping and robbery.

An arrest warrant has been sought for 20-year-old Preetpal Kooner of Mississauga for the same offences.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward out of fear,” PRP said on Wednesday, adding that consultations are in progress over possible “hate-motivated charges”.

In an advisory, PRP asked members of the public to “exercise caution” when meeting those they have only encountered online. It advised that they meet in public places, notify a friend or family member of the location and other details of the tryst, and verify the identity of the person they plan to meet through video calls or other means.