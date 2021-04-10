Home / World News / 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast: USGS
world news

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast: USGS

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The quake hit at a depth of 82 kilometres (50 miles), about 45 kilometres southwest of Malang city in East Java.(File Photo)

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 82 kilometres (50 miles), about 45 kilometres southwest of Malang city in East Java.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the temblor shook Malang, a city of several million people.

"It was pretty strong and went for a long time," resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.

"Everything was swaying."

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP