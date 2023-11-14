Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolt Sri Lanka; tremors felt in Colombo

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 01:29 PM IST

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the NCS said on social media X.

A strong earthquake of 6.2-magnitude rocked Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.(Rep image)

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said there is no danger to Sri Lanka the earthquake reported 800km southeast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10km.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the EMSC said.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the NCS said. According to the seismology centre, the tremors were felt around 5:46pm and struck at a depth of 194 km. Taking to X, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

