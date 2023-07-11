Home / World News / 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Atlantic Ocean near northern Caribbean

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Atlantic Ocean near northern Caribbean

AP |
Jul 11, 2023 03:20 AM IST

The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean, causing some buildings to lightly sway in the region..

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km. (Representative)
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km. (Representative)

The quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north-northeast of Antigua and Barbuda.

The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out