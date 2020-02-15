e-paper
World News / 67 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship: Japan minister

67 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship: Japan minister

A total of 285 people have been infected in the cruise Diamond Princess which is anchored off the coast near the city of Yokohama.

world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:37 IST
The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen through steel fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan.
The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen through steel fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)
         

Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan’s coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country’s health minister said on Saturday.

The new cases, from 217 tests, bring the number of people diagnosed on the Diamond Princess to 285, excluding a quarantine officer who also contracted the illness.

