67 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship: Japan minister
A total of 285 people have been infected in the cruise Diamond Princess which is anchored off the coast near the city of Yokohama.world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan’s coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country’s health minister said on Saturday.
The new cases, from 217 tests, bring the number of people diagnosed on the Diamond Princess to 285, excluding a quarantine officer who also contracted the illness.
tags
top news
trending topics