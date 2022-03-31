Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6.8-magnitude earthquake in southwest Pacific; 'tsunami possible' - US agency

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that waves less than 0.3 metres over the tide level were expected along the coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia.
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 12:31 PM IST
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami warnings for some Pacific islands.

The USGS said the tremor struck at 4.44 pm local time (0544 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 279 kilometres (173 miles) southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that waves less than 0.3 metres over the tide level were expected along the coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia.

"Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities," it added.

 

 

