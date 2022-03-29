Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh, J&K
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh, J&K

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh, Ladakh. 
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh, J&amp;K(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. 

earthquake jammu and kashmir
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
