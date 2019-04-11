7 bright Indians selected for Gates Cambridge scholarships 2019

Seven talented Indians are among 90 of the most academically outstanding and socially committed postgraduates from across the globe awarded the Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2019, the university announced on Thursday.

The seven Indians and their fields of study are: Arjun Ashoka (PhD in Physics), Kanupriya Sharma (PhD in Criminology), Reetika Subramanian (PhD in Multi-disciplinary Gender Studies), Avani Vieira (PhD in English), Nitika Mummidivaparu (MPhil in the History and Philosophy of Science), Nishant Gokhale (PhD in Legal Studies), and Dhruv Nandamudi (PhD in Biological Science).

The 90 scholars in the class of 2019 are citizens of 37 different countries.

Two-thirds will pursue PhDs at the university, with subjects ranging from cybersecurity, human trafficking and the heritage and identity of the Caribbean, to early detection of oesophageal cancer and the genetics of TB resistance.

Stephen Toope, Cambridge vice-chancellor and chair of the Gates Cambridge Trustees, said: “The Gates Cambridge Scholars are an extraordinary group of people. Not only have they demonstrated outstanding academic abilities in their field, but they have also shown a real commitment to engaging with the world – and to changing it for the better”.

“They truly embody the values our University cherishes – excellence, a global outlook and an aspiration to contribute to society.”

The competitive international postgraduate scholarship programme was launched in 2000 with a $210 million donation to the University of Cambridge from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is the largest single donation in history to a UK university.

Since the first cohort in 2001, more than 1,600 scholars, including several Indians, have been selected from over 100 countries, the university said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 20:01 IST