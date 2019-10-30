e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

7 injured after bomb-laden motorbike explodes in Afghanistan

The incident took place at 1:11 pm (local time) in the bazaar of Spin Boldak district.

world Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kabul
A bomb-laden motorbike exploded in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.
A bomb-laden motorbike exploded in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.(AP Photo)
         

At least seven civilians sustained injuries after a bomb-laden motorbike exploded in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Wednesday, provincial police said.

The incident took place at 1:11 pm (local time) in the bazaar of Spin Boldak district. The motorbike was parked in front of a hotel, Xinhua quoted provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai as saying.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST

