7 injured after bomb-laden motorbike explodes in Afghanistan
The incident took place at 1:11 pm (local time) in the bazaar of Spin Boldak district.world Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST
At least seven civilians sustained injuries after a bomb-laden motorbike exploded in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Wednesday, provincial police said.
The incident took place at 1:11 pm (local time) in the bazaar of Spin Boldak district. The motorbike was parked in front of a hotel, Xinhua quoted provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai as saying.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated.
Further details are awaited.
