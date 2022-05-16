1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt

At least one person died and 11 others were injured after a blast rocked a busy Karachi market on Monday, Pakistan daily Dawn reported. The blast took place due to an improvised explosive device, the police statement said.

A pick up van and other vehicles were damaged in the blast which took place near the New Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area. The Counter Terrorism unit and the bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the site of the blast, according to Pakistan media reports. The Sindh administration has directed the city hospitals to treat the injured on an emergency basis.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the police chief on the blast incident.

This is the second blast to have rocked the city in three days. One person had died and 13 were injured in a blast inside a commercial locality of Saddar last Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk