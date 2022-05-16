1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt
At least one person died and 11 others were injured after a blast rocked a busy Karachi market on Monday, Pakistan daily Dawn reported. The blast took place due to an improvised explosive device, the police statement said.
A pick up van and other vehicles were damaged in the blast which took place near the New Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area. The Counter Terrorism unit and the bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the site of the blast, according to Pakistan media reports. The Sindh administration has directed the city hospitals to treat the injured on an emergency basis.
Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the police chief on the blast incident.
This is the second blast to have rocked the city in three days. One person had died and 13 were injured in a blast inside a commercial locality of Saddar last Thursday.
-
Elisabeth Borne is new French prime minister, second woman to hold top post
Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country. Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron's re-election last month. Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days. Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was prime minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.
-
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The governor of the Luhansk region, Gaidai, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.
-
Ukraine war: Russia agrees to evacuate wounded soldiers from Azovstal plant
Russia on Monday said there was an agreement to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. "An agreement has been reached on the removal of the wounded," news agency Reuters quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying in a statement. Russia attacked the port city of Mariupol – which it now claims to controls – for nearly two months.
-
US deaths from Covid hit 1 million, less than 2 ½ years into the pandemic
The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.
-
Sweden to apply for NATO membership
Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe. "There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for joining NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said following a debate on security policy in parliament. "The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish population is to join NATO."
