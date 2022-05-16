Home / World News / 1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt
world news

1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt

According to footage aired on several Pakistan TV channels, vehicles suffered damages due to the blast. 
The site where the blast took place in Pakistan's Karachi.&nbsp;(Twitter/Samaa TV)
The site where the blast took place in Pakistan's Karachi. (Twitter/Samaa TV)
Updated on May 16, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

At least one person died and 11 others were injured after a blast rocked a busy Karachi market on Monday, Pakistan daily Dawn reported. The blast took place due to an improvised explosive device, the police statement said. 

A pick up van and other vehicles were damaged in the blast which took place near the New Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area. The Counter Terrorism unit and the bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the site of the blast, according to Pakistan media reports. The Sindh administration has directed the city hospitals to treat the injured on an emergency basis. 

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the police chief on the blast incident. 

This is the second blast to have rocked the city in three days. One person had died and 13 were injured in a blast inside a commercial locality of Saddar last Thursday. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan karachi
pakistan karachi
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Elisabeth Borne has served as Labor Minister in Macron’s previous government since 2020.

    Elisabeth Borne is new French prime minister, second woman to hold top post

    Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country. Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron's re-election last month. Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days. Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was prime minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.

  • A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. (File image)

    Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

    At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The governor of the Luhansk region, Gaidai, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.

  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

    Ukraine war: Russia agrees to evacuate wounded soldiers from Azovstal plant

    Russia on Monday said there was an agreement to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. "An agreement has been reached on the removal of the wounded," news agency Reuters quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying in a statement. Russia attacked the port city of Mariupol – which it now claims to controls – for nearly two months.

  • Most deaths in the United States happened in urban areas, but rural places — where opposition to masks and vaccinations tends to run high — paid a heavy price at times.

    US deaths from Covid hit 1 million, less than 2 ½ years into the pandemic

    The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.

  • Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022.&nbsp;

    Sweden to apply for NATO membership

    Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe. "There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for joining NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said following a debate on security policy in parliament. "The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish population is to join NATO."

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out