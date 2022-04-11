Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 7 more bodies recovered from rubble of ruined town near Ukraine's Kyiv
world news

7 more bodies recovered from rubble of ruined town near Ukraine's Kyiv

More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kyiv after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:23 PM IST
Reuters |

Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the situation in the town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.

Moscow denies that allegation.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine russia
