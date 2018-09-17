Today in New Delhi, India
7 Vietnamese dead, 5 in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi

Police said all the victims tested positive for drugs.

Hanoi
Seven people have died and five others are in a coma after taking drugs at a dance music festival in Hanoi late Sunday(Representative Image )

Seven people have died and five others are in a coma after taking drugs at a dance music festival in Hanoi late Sunday, officials said, as investigators worked to identify the substance.

The victims, who were all Vietnamese, “all tested positive for drugs,” deputy director of Hanoi police Nguyen Van Vien told reporters Monday.

“Police are trying to figure out what type of drug it was,” he added.

