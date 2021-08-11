75% of UK adults fully vaccinated against Covid

More than three quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the latest British government figures revealed on Tuesday.

A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%). Latest data from Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University also shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the coronavirus vaccines.

“Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided protection to 3/4 of UK adults. We should be proud of this huge national achievement,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “It’s vital those who haven’t been vaccinated book their jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and allow us to enjoy our freedoms safely.”

Britain on Tuesday reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the highest daily total since March 12, government data showed.

China logs highest daily infections since July

China on Tuesday reported over 180 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since the current outbreak began last month amid a growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. National health officials said the country reported 108 locally-transmitted cases, 35 imported and 38 asymptomatic cases on Monday.

Australia, meanwhile, posted a new record of daily Covid-19 infections on Tuesday as the city of Sydney struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdowns.

The state of New South Wales announced 356 new infections, a record for a Delta-variant outbreak that had begun in June and continues to grow in a population with low Covid-19 vaccination rates.