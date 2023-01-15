Home / World News / 7-year-old girl among six injured in shooting outside funeral in London

7-year-old girl among six injured in shooting outside funeral in London

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 04:36 AM IST

"The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place. Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene," London's Met Police said in a statement.

Forensics officers work at the scene of a shooting, the attack reportedly happened during a funeral at St Aloysius Church, in London, Britain, Saturday. (REUTERS)
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

At least six people including a seven-year-old girl were injured in a suspected drive-by shooting following a funeral in London on Saturday, police said.

In addition to the seven-year-old girl, four women and another girl, 12, were wounded in the incident near the busy Euston train station.

The other girl was discharged from hospital after treatment for minor leg injuries.

A 21-year-old woman is also in a central London hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Three other women aged 41, 48, and 54, remained in hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking," said the police Superintendent Ed Wells.

"An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives," he added.

A witness told MyLondon the shots were fired as mourners who had attended the mass watched doves being released afterwards.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
