Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 9 killed after building collapses in South Korea
world news

9 killed after building collapses in South Korea

Dramatic television footage showed the bus being buried in debris and smothered by a huge cloud of dust as the structure gave way. The bus, which had stopped in front of the site, was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred Wednesday in the city of Gwangju, southwest of Seoul.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:55 AM IST
South Korean rescue workers search for possible survivors from the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju on June 9, 2021. (AFP)

At least nine people were killed when a five-storey building being demolished in South Korea suddenly collapsed, crushing a bus, officials said.

Dramatic television footage showed the bus being buried in debris and smothered by a huge cloud of dust as the structure gave way.

The bus, which had stopped in front of the site, was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred Wednesday in the city of Gwangju, southwest of Seoul.

Nine of the passengers were killed and the remaining eight were all seriously injured, according to the National Fire Agency.

All the workers on the demolition site had been evacuated before the collapse, they added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police have launched a probe into the case, authorities said.

The largest peacetime disaster in South Korea involved the collapse of a department store in 1995, when more than 500 people were killed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP