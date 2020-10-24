e-paper
Home / World News / 9 people killed in roadside bombings of Afghanistan’s Ghazni city

9 people killed in roadside bombings of Afghanistan’s Ghazni city

Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for Ghazni governor said that the first explosion occurred in Rawza area in Ghazi, when a vehicle struck a roadside bomb, which killed eight civilians and wounded one person, reported TOLO News.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kabul
The second explosion occurred when a security forces vehicle struck another roadside bomb as they arrived at the scene of the first explosion.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

At least nine people, including eight civilians, were killed in two roadside bombings in Ghani city on Saturday, informed Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for Ghazni governor.

Jumazada said that the first explosion occurred in Rawza area in Ghazi, when a vehicle struck a roadside bomb, which killed eight civilians and wounded one person, reported TOLO News.

The second explosion occurred when a security forces vehicle struck another roadside bomb as they arrived at the scene of the first explosion.

This happens amid high violence in the country despite ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.

According to TOLO News, the figures disclosed by the ministry of interior affairs show that the Taliban have conducted 356 movements over the last week. Two suicide attacks and 52 explosions were part of the movements, the data shows.

The data also indicates that 51 civilians were killed and 137 more were wounded in the Taliban attacks over the last week.

