9 shot, 4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar

Police said someone entered the Tequila KC bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kansas City
In this image from 41 KSHB Kansas City Action News police work the scene of a shooting outside a Kansas City, Kansas bar on Sunday.
In this image from 41 KSHB Kansas City Action News police work the scene of a shooting outside a Kansas City, Kansas bar on Sunday. (AP)
         

Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1.30 am to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar.

Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:20 IST

