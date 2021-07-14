Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 92 killed in Covid hospital fire in Iraq
world news

92 killed in Covid hospital fire in Iraq

Oxygen tank blast is likely to have caused the deadly inferno in Nasiriyah city, Iraq
Agencies | , Nassiriya
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Mourners react next to the coffins of a victim, who was killed in a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS)

The death toll from a fire that tore through a Covid-19 hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives.

More than 100 people - patients and visitors - were injured in the blaze on Monday night in Nassiriya, officials said.

An investigation showed the fire began when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank that exploded, authorities said.

It was Iraq’s second such tragedy in three months, and the country’s president on Tuesday blamed corruption for both. A statement from the prime minister’s office called for national mourning.

Rescue teams were using a heavy crane to remove the charred and melted remains of the part of the city’s al-Hussain hospital where Covid-19 patients were being treated, as relatives gathered nearby.

France sees record 1mn single-day jab sign-ups

ParisNearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, as President Emmanuel Macron cranked up pressure on the public to get vaccinated. An app that centralises France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced on Tuesday that 926,000 people had made appointments on Monday, a daily record since the country rolled out vaccines in December.

Malaysia closes virus-hit mass vaccination centre

Kuala LumpurMalaysia shut down a mass vaccination centre in Shah Alam city on Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for Covid-19. Officials urged people vaccinated at the centre to isolate for 10 days.

US FDA warns of disorder from J&J’s Covid vaccine

WashingtonThe US drug regulator FDA has warned of an “increased risk” of an immunological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome among those administered Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, which has seen major manufacturing glitches and suspended use.

(With inputs from Yashwant Raj)

