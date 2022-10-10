Home / World News / 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period, Germany says

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. (File image)
Reuters |

Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the office added.

russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
