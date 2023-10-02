9-Year-Old Charlotte Sena missing for 2 days, New York State Police release alarming updates

A nine-year-old schoolgirl named Charlotte Sena went missing from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York on Saturday evening. Her mysterious disappearance has led New York State Police to raise an Amber Alert in order to find her. Authorities have requested people to immediately call 911 if they spot Charlotte. Meanwhile, social media users have launched an online campaign 'Find Charlotte' in order to rescue the child unharmed.

Missing schoolgirl Charlotte Sena(X(Formerly Twitter)/@901Lulu)

On Saturday evening, Charlotte was camping with family and friends at Moreau Lake State Park. She went on a bike ride around the camp along with her friends. After biking a couple of loops with her friends, she went for a round by herself and mysteriously disappeared. Almost 15 minutes after she didn't return from the bike ride, her parents called the police.

"Yesterday, 9-year-old Charlotte Sena went missing in Moreau State Park. For more than 18 hours teams from @nyspolice, @NYstateparks Police, Forest Rangers, UAS, and URT have been searching the grounds. My heart is with Charlotte's family and loved ones as the search continues," tweeted New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Meanwhile, police suspect that Charlotte might have been abducted. According to the police, Charlotte is a 4-foot-6 girl and weighs around 90 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink and orange tie dye Pokemon shirt and dark blue pants.

In an interaction with the media, New York State Governor Hochul said: "We are leaving no stone, no table, no branch underturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte."

