A Defector Explains the Remote-Work Scam Helping North Korea Pay for Nukes

SEOUL—On a California-based company’s internal directory, he was just another face in the grid of remote workers—a prolific software developer with a polished LinkedIn profile and an IP address tracing back to the Midwest. Representative illustration.

In reality, the man behind the coding lived in a state-run dormitory in China. His name was Anton Koh. And he wasn’t Chinese.

Koh belonged to a pipeline of elite North Korean cyber operatives, identified, trained and dispatched overseas by the Kim regime. Their mission: generate hard currency for Pyongyang by stealing foreigners’ identities to land remote IT jobs—with no gig more coveted than those from the U.S.

“I’m a software engineer and I have a great opportunity for you,” Koh said he messaged dozens of Americans daily, when remote working peaked during the pandemic. “It could be a lot of money for you too.”

Koh, who defected to South Korea in recent years, provides a rare window into Kim Jong Un’s digital warriors, who have managed to infiltrate hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, according to estimates from Google’s Mandiant division.

More than 40 countries have been targeted or involved in North Korea’s cyber work, according to a U.S.-led consortium of 11 nations documenting Pyongyang’s sanctions violations. The cyber agents are largely based in China and Russia, where the internet connection is stronger and won’t trace back to North Korea. They generated up to $800 million for the Kim regime in 2024, the group said.

American companies sit atop the list of targets because of the high pay and intelligence-gathering value. But the North Koreans don’t just work alone.

They seek to appear more credible to employers by paying Americans to host so-called “laptop farms,” where company-issued computers can be shipped and then used remotely by the North Koreans to appear online as if they were U.S.-based personnel. In November, the Justice Department said four Americans pleaded guilty to helping North Korean IT workers hold work at more than 136 American firms.

These overseas IT workers are the cash cows among North Korea’s illicit overseas labor, which helps funnel resources to Pyongyang’s nuclear program. The Kim regime is known to seize up to 90% of a given worker’s earnings, said Nam Bada, who interviewed defectors including Koh and other former IT workers for a report on Pyongyang’s cyber operations.

“A few IT workers can easily fund a missile,” said Nam, head of a Seoul-based North Korean human-rights group called People for Successful Corean Reunification, or PSCORE.

Due to their elevated roles in society, only a handful of North Korea’s hackers or cyber operatives are known to have defected over the decades. Just a few have ever spoken to the media. Koh’s account has been verified by South Korean officials and mirrors broader findings outlined in reports from the United Nations and third-party cybersecurity researchers.

Koh said his overseas posting afforded him luxuries nearly impossible to find at home: steady electricity, nutritious meals and internet access.

“It was like watching color TV for the first time after a lifetime of black-and-white,” Koh said of his first days in China.