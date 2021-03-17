A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.
Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was “a sweet dog.” He explained the biting by saying that the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect.”
Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
The president said “the dog’s being trained now” in Delaware but disputed the idea that the pup was sent away after the incident. He said the dogs went to Wilmington because the first couple was going to be out of town.
“He was going home,” Biden said. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”
The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since President Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups Bo and Sunny. President Donald Trump did not have any pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue
- "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP Senators accuse Biden of breaking law by halting border wall construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox