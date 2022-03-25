Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A month into Ukraine war, Russia says largest military fuel storage site damaged
A month into Ukraine war, Russia says largest military fuel storage site damaged

Russia said Friday it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said.

 

 

