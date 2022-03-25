A month into Ukraine war, Russia says largest military fuel storage site damaged
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 01:46 PM IST
AFP |
Russia said Friday it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.
"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said.
