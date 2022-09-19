A sombre Charles III follows mother Elizabeth II's coffin at state funeral

As Queen Elizabeth II was carried through Westminster Abbey followed by her family for her state funeral, King Charles III, Princes Andrew and Edward, and Princess Anne followed their mother to the front of the abbey. They were joined by other members of the royal family: Prince William, Prince Harry, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, The Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charles III who became the King following his mother's demise was seen wearing a Royal Navy number 1 tailcoat with a sword. His military uniform also included many medals: Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand), Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, Platinum Jubilee Medal, Naval Long Service Good Conduct, Canadian Forces Decoration, The New Zealand Commemorative Medal and The New Zealand Armed Forces Award.

Ahead of the funeral, King Charles III thanked people who came to pay their respects to Elizabeth II. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen,” the King said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON