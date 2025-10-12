'A typical example of double standards': China hits back at Trump's tariff threat

China on Sunday accused the United States of applying "double standards" following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new 100 percent tariff targeting Chinese goods. US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping(File photo/AP)

“The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards,” a spokesperson for China’s ministry of commerce said in a statement published online.

The comments came after Donald Trump’s Friday announcement that he would impose additional tariffs, set to take effect on November 1, in response to what he called “extraordinarily aggressive” new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

Responding to the Republican President’s charge, Beijing defended its export control measures on rare-earth minerals as "legitimate," saying the government is willing to “strengthen dialogue and exchanges on export controls with all countries” to better safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The US President also warned that he might cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month.

'Threatening tariffs at every turn…'

Beijing accused the Washington DC of intensifying economic pressure on China since September. “These actions… have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides,” the spokesperson said.

The commerce ministry added, “Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China.”

Beijing tells Washington to correct ‘wrong practices’

China called on the Trump administration to change its trade approach, condemning what it described as "willful threats of high tariffs" and warning that such measures are "not the right way to get along with China." The spokesperson said, “China’s position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it. China urges the US to promptly correct its wrong practices.”

The ministry added that “if the US insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.”

The China-US trade war intensified on Friday with US President threatening a new 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods, saying the measures, along with US export controls on “any and all critical software,” will take effect from November 1. Trump described the move as retaliation for Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive” export curbs on rare-earth minerals, which are essential for electric vehicles, smartphones, and military hardware.

He also accused China of “holding the world captive” by leveraging its dominance over the rare-earth supply chain, adding, “China is becoming very hostile.”

Currently, US tariffs on Chinese goods stand at 30 percent, while China retaliates with 10 percent duties on American products.