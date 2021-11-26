A word of caution from WHO as countries rush to impose travel ban on southern Africa

As many European nations are rushing to impose travel restrictions amid global alarm over a new coronavirus variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against such hasty travel measures. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva that countries should take a "risk-based and scientific approach" while implementing travel measures.

"At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," the UN health agency spokesperson said. "The WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a risk-based and scientific approach when implementing travel measures."

Germany, Italy, Britain, and France have announced travel restrictions on flights arriving from many South African nations. While Germany will ban most travel from South Africa and “probably neighbouring nations”, Italy will be banning entry to those who have been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past fortnight.

France has suspended all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours.

New coronavirus variant in South Africa: These countries are banning flights

Meanwhile, WHO said it will share further guidance for governments on actions related to the virus variant. The UN health agency has convened a meeting of experts on Friday to evaluate whether the new strain constitutes a variant of interest or a variant of concern.

Lindmeier said it will take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact, and researchers are working to determine how transmissible it is and how it will affect therapeutics and vaccines.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing that he doesn't have any immediate information on the actions being considered by the government. He said that the issue of travel measures is for the health and civil aviation authorities to address.

"This is a developing incident. We just saw a briefing by WHO. I don't have any immediate information on the steps that we are taking. This is an issue more for our Health authorities & Civil Aviation authorities," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)