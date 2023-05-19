Memorial Day madness! Predictions suggest record-breaking 7% rise in travel plans over last year

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has released its annual travel forecast for the Memorial Day weekend, and the numbers are staggering. According to AAA, travel volume is expected to increase by 7% compared to last year, with a projected 42.3 million Americans planning to travel 50 miles or more from home. This surge in travel indicates a promising start to the summer season.

3rd busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000

American Automobile Association (AAA) has released its annual travel forecast for the Memorial Day weekend, and the numbers suggest a new record.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, notes that this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the third busiest since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel. Despite concerns about inflation, more Americans are eagerly planning and booking their trips. Twidale particularly highlights the anticipated record-breaking activity at airports this summer.

Air travel takes off with an 11% increase

Air travel is expected to see a significant boost, with approximately 3.4 million travelers flying to their destinations this Memorial Day weekend. This marks an 11% increase compared to last year. The projection surpasses pre-pandemic levels, indicating a remarkable recovery for the airline industry. Demand for flights remains high, despite rising ticket prices. Airports could experience their busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2005.

Road trips gain traction with a 6% increase

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Memorial Day road trips are also on the rise, with a projected 6% increase compared to last year. Around 37.1 million Americans will opt for driving as their preferred mode of transportation, indicating a renewed sense of confidence in travel. The lower gas prices compared to last year are likely contributing to the surge in car travel. However, it's important to note that car travel this holiday is still below pre-pandemic levels by approximately 500,000 travelers.

Other modes of transportation see a 20.6% increase

Notably, alternative modes of transportation, such as buses and trains, are gaining popularity this Memorial Day weekend. Travelers choosing these options are expected to reach 1.85 million, representing a substantial increase of 20.6% compared to 2022. This shift indicates a desire for more varied and flexible travel experiences.

Top Destinations and Travel Trends

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to AAA's booking data, popular domestic destinations for Memorial Day weekend include tourist hotspots like Orlando, New York City, and Las Vegas. Cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, as well as Seattle, have also experienced a surge in bookings, with a 50% increase compared to last year. Other notable cities attracting travelers this holiday weekend are Denver, Boston, Anaheim, and Canton, Ohio, home to the renowned Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Increased costs for Memorial Day trips

Travelers should be prepared for higher expenses this year, primarily driven by the rising cost of airline tickets. AAA's booking data reveals a significant 40% increase in airfare to this year's top destinations. However, this hasn't deterred travelers from booking flights to international destinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, international travel has seen a remarkable surge, with bookings for this holiday weekend soaring by 250% compared to 2022. European cities like Rome, Paris, Dublin, London, Barcelona, and Athens are among the most sought-after destinations.

Tips for air travel and road trips

For those traveling by air, it is recommended to book flights in advance to secure the best fares, as prices tend to rise as Memorial Day weekend approaches. Travelers are encouraged to consult the Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection website, which offers valuable information on airline policies in case of delays or cancellations. Selecting early morning flights statistically reduces the chances of disruption compared to late-day departures.

For those embarking on road trips, it's important to anticipate increased traffic during peak travel times. Major metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, Seattle, and Tampa may experience doubled travel times compared to usual. According to INRIX, Friday, May 26, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. will likely see the heaviest road traffic, but congestion is also expected on Thursday, May 25, Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30.

Alternative modes of transportation gain popularity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a significant increase in travelers opting for buses and trains, Amtrak is offering a 20% discount on saver fares for bookings made at least seven days in advance. This demonstrates the growing appeal of alternative transportation options among Memorial Day travelers.

International travel makes a comeback

Despite soaring airfares to international destinations, the demand for international travel remains strong. AAA reports an 80% increase in international car rentals and a notable demand for international driving permits. Passport courier service RushMyPassport is also witnessing an unprecedented number of applications for expedited passport and visa services this year.

Also read | Horrifying video shows BMW crash into UPS truck killing 14-year old NYC girl

As the summer travel season kicks off with the Memorial Day weekend, Americans are eagerly embracing the opportunity to explore both domestic and international destinations. With increased travel volume and exciting trends in various modes of transportation, this Memorial Day weekend sets the stage for a memorable summer ahead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}