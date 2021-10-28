Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Act with determination: UN chief calls for unity to revive Afghanistan
Act with determination: UN chief calls for unity to revive Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that countries must unite and work together to revive the Afghan economy which is on the brink of collapse.
United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File Photo / AFP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:26 AM IST
ANI | , New York

As the humanitarian situation continues to get worsen in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said countries must unite and act urgently to secure a better future for Afghan people.

UN chief delivered a message on Wednesday during a regional conference of the country's neighbours, organized by Iran, UN New reported.

According to media reports, Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan participated in the meeting held in Tehran, with their Russian and Chinese counterparts joining by video.

"Afghanistan is confronting an epic humanitarian crisis and is on the verge of a development catastrophe," the UN chief said in a video message. Guterres urged countries to speak with one voice.

"We can only achieve more stability with a united approach. Together, let us act with determination - and without delay - to help the people of Afghanistan and to secure a better future for all."

The UN chief outlined four areas for action, which he said are of regional and international concern, starting with humanitarian relief. He reported that the UN is undertaking a "massive" humanitarian operation in the country, despite enormous obstacles.

"We have been acting with the cooperation of the Taliban, who have progressively granted access to the areas requested and provided security when needed," he said.

Moreover, Guterres thanked neighbouring nations for their assistance with moving aid workers and supplies. He also highlighted the need for continued collaboration on the issue of refugees, saying "international support to hosting countries must match the scale of needs."

The UN chief stressed the need to work together to revive the Afghan economy which is on the brink of collapse. "Injecting liquidity into the Afghan economy can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles," he said.

Afghanistan's people also need an inclusive and representative government, he added, one which respects international humanitarian law and upholds human rights and fundamental freedoms.
