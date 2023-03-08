Adani group repays $500 million bridge loan to regain investor faith: Report

The Adani Group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan due Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, adding to a slew of other payments as the Indian conglomerate works to restore confidence in its financial health after a scathing short seller report.

The money was released to lenders on Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. Some banks had balked at refinancing the debt following a report from Hindenburg Research late-January that sent Adani assets tumbling, Bloomberg News reported in February.

The empire led by billionaire Gautam Adani has since pre-paid about $2 billion of share-backed loans, made bond repayments on time and won another $1.9 billion investment from star investor Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners. That’s helped pare losses in the group’s market value to around $124 billion from as much as $153 billion.

Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year, and a portion of this was due March 9. The next tranche of the loan comes due in 2024, one of the people said.

An email to the Adani Group wasn’t immediately answered on a public holiday in Ahmedabad.