Home / World News / Ghani says Afghanistan 'fully capable' of defending itself
world news

Ghani says Afghanistan 'fully capable' of defending itself

Biden officially announced Wednesday the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where they have spent two decades in a bloody, largely fruitless battle against the Taliban.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani revealed that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.(AP)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said his forces were "fully capable" of defending Afghanistan, as he revealed he had spoken with his US counterpart Joe Biden about the withdrawal of American soldiers.

"Tonight, I had a call with President Biden in which we discussed the US decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early September. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the US decision and we will work with our US partners to ensure a smooth transition," Ghani tweeted.

"Afghanistan's proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful."

Biden officially announced Wednesday the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where they have spent two decades in a bloody, largely fruitless battle against the Taliban. Administration officials have said he wants the withdrawal completed by September 11, 2021.

US intelligence warned this week that the government in Kabul "will struggle" to hold the "confident" Taliban off if the coalition withdraws.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem

Minnesota cop who fatally shot Black motorist to be charged with manslaughter

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

Russia, Ukraine hold military drills, NATO criticises Russian troop build-up

Many Afghans -- especially women, who have been largely shut out of peace talks between the insurgents and Kabul -- have long feared a return to the Taliban's repressive Islamist regime if the US withdraws.

Analysts also fear a descent into civil war if Kabul is left to face the Taliban alone. The United Nations documented "extraordinary" violence against civilians in a new report Wednesday, and said "urgent" action was needed by all parties to stop the fighting.

Dubbed the "forever war," the US military onslaught in Afghanistan began in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP