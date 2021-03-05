Home / World News / Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
world news

Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)

A 22-year-old Afghan man who is suspected of having stabbed seven men in a town in southern Sweden, leaving three of them in critical condition, was remanded in pretrial custody for at least two weeks on Friday.

The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The suspect, who was not identified under Swedish rules and who faces seven counts of attempted murder, denied any wrongdoing.

“I have done nothing. I was at home," the suspected shouted at the beginning of the custody hearing and banged his fist on the table, Swedish media reported.

The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year. Local news reports also have said the man had a history of mental health issues. He is known to police for petty crimes.

On Friday, he entered the court room limping after having being shot in the leg by police Wednesday, some 20 minutes after the first calls of an ongoing incident in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers who arrested him found a knife in his possession.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations

China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years

Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'

Police say there are five crime scenes in the town of 13,000. It appeared that the seven male victims were picked at random. All are stable, according to hospital officials.

At first, police floated the idea that the preliminary investigation could be considered terror-related, but later changed it to attempted murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP