Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
AFP |
A convicted murderer was shot dead Tuesday in the grounds of a mosque in provincial Afghanistan.
A convicted murderer was shot dead Tuesday in the grounds of a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, officials said, the second public execution since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.
"He was executed in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others," said a statement from provincial information officers.
