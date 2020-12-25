Afghan woman activist Freshta Kohistani gunned down in Kapisa province

world

Afghanistan rights activist Freshta Kohistani has been gunned down in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kapisa province, confirmed the country’s interior ministry.

“At around 5:00 pm today [12:30 GMT], unknown gunmen riding on a motorcycle martyred Freshta Kohistani in Hes-e-Awal area of Kohistan district of Kapisa. Her brother was wounded in the attack. The intelligence units have launched an investigation into the attack,” the ministry said in a statement as quoted by the Tolo News broadcaster.

This is not the only high profile killing in Afghanistan this week, Sputnik reported.

On Tuesday, journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, the head of a journalist union in the Ghazni province, was killed, prompting both domestic and international outcry. On Wednesday, Yousuf Rasheed, the head of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan watchdog, was killed by gunmen along with his driver.