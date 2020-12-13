Afghanistan: 2 killed in magnetic IED blast in Kabul

world

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:30 IST

A magnetically-attached improvised explosive device (MIED) blast occurred in Kabul’s PD15 on Sunday.

At least two people were killed and two were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Kabul’s PD15 this morning, Kabul police confirmed on Twitter.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Kabul also witnessed multiple rocket attacks in various parts of the city, including locations near Hamid Karzai International Airport, Khwaja Rawash area, Hawashinasi area in PD9, and Zan Abad area in PD9.

Moreover, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in its annual World Terrorism Index has placed Afghanistan as the most-affected country on earth from the impacts of terrorism, reported TOLO News.

As per the report, Afghanistan recorded six deadly attacks out of 20 deadly terrorist attacks in the world in 2019.