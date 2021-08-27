Afghanistan: Canadian PM condemns Kabul terror attacks, calls them ‘heinous’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned Thursday’s twin attacks near the Kabul airport, describing them as “heinous”, as the latest reports say the terror strikes have claimed well more than 90 lives.

In the first official statement issued by the PMO since snap elections were called for September 20, Trudeau said, “I strongly condemn the terror attacks that took place near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. These heinous attacks took the lives of many innocent people desperately seeking to leave the country and those supporting evacuation efforts, including US service members and medical personnel. As one of its closest allies, Canada joins with the United States as they mourn their fallen.”

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), which is an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the West Asian terror entity Islamic State, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the twin blasts and gunfire in the Kabul airport area. Afghan civilians seeking to flee the country and foreign troops stationed were among those who were killed.

The attacks took place at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate and the nearby Baron Hotel.

Offering the Canadian government’s condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wishing full recovery to the injured, Trudeau said, “Our thoughts are with the people of Afghanistan, and everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence.”

“As the situation on the ground continues to evolve, we will keep working with our international and local partners to support humanitarian efforts, fight terrorism, and ensure those who want to leave Afghanistan can do so safely,” he added.

Trudeau said that “all Afghan people deserve to live in dignity, peace, and security. Canada expects any future government of Afghanistan to fulfill its obligations to uphold the human rights of all its citizens, as required by international law”.

The Canadian armed forces have said all their personnel stationed in Kabul were “safe and accounted for”, adding that the situation on the ground remains dangerous.

The attacks came shortly after an announcement from the Canadian government that it had wrapped up its evacuation mission and only a small contingent of military personnel remained in Kabul to support the airlift operations of allies.