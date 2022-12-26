Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others

A car blast in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said.

Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

