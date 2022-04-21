Afghanistan: ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters. At least 10 worshippers were killed, and 40 others were injured in a powerful explosion. The blast occurred as several worshippers had knelt in prayer as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramzan, reported AFP.

According to the head of the main hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, the victims and the injured persons were brought in ambulances and private cars. Further, citing the head of Balkh province's information and culture department, AFP reported that at least 25 casualties have been confirmed.

Ever since the Taliban started to take over Afghanistan, several deadly attacks have rocked the country. In September 2021, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan where more than 30 Taliban members were killed, and several other people were left injured.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, a week after the deadly suicide attack in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city, multiple explosions had hit a mosque in Kandahar city during the Friday prayers. At least 32 people were killed and over 50 people were wounded in the explosions. Earlier in March, at least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district.

