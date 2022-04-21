Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghanistan: ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10
world news

Afghanistan: ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10

At least 10 worshippers were killed, and 40 others were injured in a powerful explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10(AFP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters. At least 10 worshippers were killed, and 40 others were injured in a powerful explosion. The blast occurred as several worshippers had knelt in prayer as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramzan, reported AFP.

According to the head of the main hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, the victims and the injured persons were brought in ambulances and private cars. Further, citing the head of Balkh province's information and culture department, AFP reported that at least 25 casualties have been confirmed.

Also read: Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes, says 'don't test patience of Afghans'

Ever since the Taliban started to take over Afghanistan, several deadly attacks have rocked the country. In September 2021, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan where more than 30 Taliban members were killed, and several other people were left injured.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, a week after the deadly suicide attack in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city, multiple explosions had hit a mosque in Kandahar city during the Friday prayers. At least 32 people were killed and over 50 people were wounded in the explosions. Earlier in March, at least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
islamic state afghanistan taliban
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP