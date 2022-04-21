Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif; many feared dead: Report
Several people are feared dead or at least 20 injured in a blast at a mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, news agency Reuters quoted a local Taliban commander as saying.
"A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
The incident comes days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring children. Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.
Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair, with another recent incident injuring two children in Kabul.
"The blast took place in Qambar square of Police District 5 in Kabul city," TOLOnews tweeted, quoting the ministry of interior. The two children were wounded due to the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, local media said.
In an explosion that took place back in March, at least four children had lost their lives in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district.
-
'UK MPs' probe into Covid breaches should...': Boris Johnson in India
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, said on Thursday that the UK police should be allowed to complete their investigation into the alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches in government offices before Parliament launches its own investigation. Penalties for other events could follow, and opposition parties are now demanding parliament's cross-party "privileges committee" investigate Johnson.
-
Covid in China: Another 8 die in Shanghai as lockdown continues
China's financial hub Shanghai will continue implementing strict Covid-19 restrictions, local authorities said on Thursday as the city reported eight more deaths and 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus including 2,634 symptomatic infections for Wednesday. Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local Covid-19 cases, including 95 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.
-
Russia warns Mariupol residents to 'wear white ribbons or get shot': Report
The Russian invasion of Ukraine took a darker turn Wednesday after the mayor of besieged Mariupol claimed invading troops had been ordered to shoot remaining civilians if they don't wear 'white ribbons' on their clothes to indicate surrender. The 'white ribbon' is believed to be a symbol for Russian soldiers to identify Ukrainians who've accepted defeat. Thousands more remain trapped as Moscow attacks the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city.
-
Russia's Vladimir Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told him Moscow controlled the Ukrainian port city apart from the giant Azovstal steel plant. Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a major strategic victory for Russia, helping it to connect annexed Crimea to the territories of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
-
Watch: Video of ex-Pak minister saying why Imran Khan is not in power goes viral
A video clip of an interview of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughing about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deteriorating relationship with the establishment has gone viral on social media as for the first time, a minister of Imran Khan's cabinet admits that Imran Khan's party has been thrown out of power because its relationship with the establishment did not remain well. The former minister's comment came on a programme titled 'To The Point' of the Express News.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics