Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes, says 'don't test patience of Afghans'
The Taliban on Sunday warned Pakistan over the recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan in which more than 40 civilians lost their lives, news agency ANI reported.
Zabiullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture said," Pakistan should not test the patience of the people of Afghanistan or else should be ready to face the aftermath."
"We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one," Mujahid, who is also the chief spokesperson of Taliban, said.
Condemning Pakistan's recent airstrikes, Mujahid said that repetition of such moves will have dire implications, ANI quoted The Khaama Press.
On Saturday, the foreign ministry of the Taliban regime summoned Pakistan's Afghan envoy Mansoor Ahmed Khan in Kabul and asked for the prevention of such strikes in the future.
Pakistan's aircrafts bombed civilians' homes in the Spera district of the southeastern Khost province killing at least 60 civilians, said The Khaama Press. The Pakistan's foreign office has neither confirmed strikes , nor addressed if they were carried out by aircraft, which would be the first time a military incursion is officially confirmed. The Pakistan's embassy in Kabul denied it carried out air strikes.
Islamabad on Sunday said that the incidents of its security forces being attacked from Afghanistan had risen, and asked the Taliban authorities to act against perpetrators.
"Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan," said the Foreign Ministry statement that was unusually harsh in its language, AP reported.
The airstrikes came days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan. The area borders the eastern Afghan province where the airstrikes are said to have taken place.
Taliban, which retook control of Afghanistan last August after the US troops left the war-torn country after 20 years, said they had controlled cross-border attacks.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed concern on the incident.
"UNAMA is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost & Kunar provinces," the body said on Twitter, adding it was working to establish the facts and verify losses.
(With inputs from ANI, AP)
-
Ten wounded after clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque: Report
Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier. Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said. The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".
-
China airline resumes flying Boeing 737-800 after crash that killed 132
China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just weeks after a March crash that killed 132 people and led it to ground 223 planes. Data from Flightradar.com showed that China Eastern flight MU5843 departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am.
-
Mariupol silent after Russia's 'surrender... your lives will be spared' warning
Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday morning to save their lives, but there were no immediate reports of activity three hours after the ultimatum took effect at 0300 GMT in the strategic southeastern port. Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified.
-
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan
Over 40 Afghan civilians, including children, were killed after Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes in different parts of Khost and Kunar provinces on Friday night, according to Afghanistan's independent peace watchdog, a journalist and the founder of Afghan peace watch, Habib Khan. The local officials on Saturday of the Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces.
-
'Surrender... your lives will be spared': Russia to Mariupol defenders
Russia has warned Ukrainian forces fighting to defend Mariupol to surrender starting 8.30 am IST to save their lives. Moscow claims to have secured most urban areas but a small band of fighters remain inside a steelworks factory in the city, news agency AFP reported. Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in this war. There was no immediate response from Kyiv. Moscow claimed to have captured it on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics