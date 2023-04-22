Taliban bans women from taking part in Eid celebrations in 2 provinces: Report

The Taliban prohibited women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. Authorities in Baghlan and Takhar provinces of the country ordered women to not go out in groups during the days of Eid ul-Fitr. Although, only two provinces have issued the instructions.

Afghanistan: A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan.

This comes as Taliban banned families and women from dining in establishments with gardens and outdoor space in the Herat region of Afghanistan, it was earlier reported. The decision was taken to stop “gender mingling” and flouting of strict hijab rules on women, the authorities said.

Taliban also stopped the sale of contraceptives in two of Afghanistan’s main cities, claiming that the use of contraceptives by women is a western conspiracy to control the Muslim population, Guardian earlier reported.

“They came to my store twice with guns and threatened me not to keep contraceptive pills for sale. They are regularly checking every pharmacy in Kabul and we have stopped selling the products,” a store owner told Guardian.

This marks the latest attack on women’s rights by Taliban who came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after US troop withdrawal.

Taliban have also ended higher education for girls, closed universities to women, forced women out of jobs and restricted their ability to leave their homes, among other restrictions.

