Record-breaking temperatures in Asia: Thailand issues extreme heat warnings

Authorities in Thailand warned residents across the country, including the capital Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors amid record-breaking heatwave. This comes as many parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with high temperatures seen in Bangladesh and India as well. Extreme heat in Asia has also led to a surge in power demand, resulting in power cuts and shortages for millions of people, news agency Reuters reported. Thailand Heat Wave: Motorbike riders wait at the traffic light as temperatures hit a record 45.4 degrees Celsius (113.7 Fahrenheit) in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)

In Bangkok's Bagna district, temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. Authorities warned residents to avoid any outdoor activities. "Sometimes, I take refuge in the 7-11 convenience store... to escape the heat," a resident in Bangkok told Reuters.

Thailand's department of disaster prevention and mitigation said that temperatures are set to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in at least 28 provinces in the coming week.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that extreme heat has resulted in record electricity consumption, with the country consuming more than 39,000 megawatts on April 6, surpassing the previous record of 32,000 megawatts in April last year.

“What is happening right now is caused by climate change, influencing abnormal (weather) and a phenomenon that is called extreme weather,” expert Mathinee Yucharoen told Reuters.

