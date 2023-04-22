Home / World News / Iran arrests 3 female teens, forces confessions over school poisonings: Report

ByMallika Soni
Apr 22, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Iran School Poisonings: Security personnel seized students' cellphones to ensure that the students do not record videos.

Iranian authorities arrested three female teenagers and two men in connection to the mysterious poisoning of thousands of schoolgirls in the country, IranWire reported. The suspects were arrested from the southern city of Lar and forced to confess carrying out poisoning attacks, a source told IranWire.

Iran School Poisonings: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
The five suspects were arrested “simply because they were protestors”, the report claimed adding, that “a scenario was created to accuse them of being involved in the students' poisoning.”

Iranian police spokesperson Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said that the suspects threw Nitrogen in seven schools in the Larestan area as a “team”. This resulted in poisoning 53 kids, the spokesperson alleged. The females detained identified as Satayesh Amiri, Setayesh Darogheh and Erfaneh Honar. They all are in the same school and are all 17 years old, it added. The two other suspects were identified as Alireza Bagheri and Ebrahim, Satayesh Amiri's father, the report claimed.

Security personnel also seized students' cellphones to ensure that the students do not record videos, it added. This comes after more than 13,000 students showed symptoms like nausea, dizziness, headaches, coughing, difficulty breathing, and heart palpitations, many of whom required hospitalisation, following suspected poisoning.

Ebrahim Amiri was taken into custody later that evening during a raid on his home after which Alireza Bagheri was arrested.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

