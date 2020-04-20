e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Afghanistan’s Covid-19 cases climb to 1,026

Afghanistan’s Covid-19 cases climb to 1,026

The Health Ministry official also confirmed that the head of Shinozada hospital in Kabul has died after contracting the contagion. The hospital was closed several days ago after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed, he said.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kabul
Afghan health workers in protective gears wait to check people before Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani inauguration as president, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2020.
Afghan health workers in protective gears wait to check people before Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani inauguration as president, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2020. (Reuters )
         

At least 30 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, taking the total to 1,026 on Monday, health authorities were quoted by Tolo News.

Fifteen new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kabul, 6 in Herat, 4 in Laghman and Kunar each, while one in Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said at a press conference.

The official also confirmed that the head of Shinozada hospital in Kabul has died after contracting the contagion. The hospital was closed several days ago after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed, he said.

Regarding the lack of testing kits in Kabul and other provinces, Mayar said: “We will receive 5,000 kits today from the UN,” adding that “more will be bought to solve the problem.”

The number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease globally is more than 165,238, and more than 2.4 million have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

tags
top news
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news