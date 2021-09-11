Afghanistan situation ‘very fragile’, we are concerned: India at UNSC

Terming the situation in Afghanistan “very fragile”, India on Thursday called for a “broad-based, inclusive and representative” government in Kabul and stressed the need for the international community to rise above partisan interests and stand with the Afghan people.

“The situation in Afghanistan continues to be very fragile. As its immediate neighbour and a friend to its people, the current situation is of direct concern to us,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, TS Tirumurti, said at the UN Security Council Debate on Afghanistan.

“We reiterate the need for the voices of Afghan women to be heard, aspirations of Afghan children to be realised and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies.”

On the issue of the interim Cabinet that the Taliban have announced that includes several sanctioned names, Tirumurti stressed India’s call for an inclusive dispensation. “A broad-based, inclusive and representative formation attained through an inclusive negotiated political settlement would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy,” he said.

A day after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the United National Security Council issued a press statement saying that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country.

During his speech, Tirumurti said India was privileged to preside over the adoption of a “substantial and forward-looking resolution” of the UNSC during its presidency of the 15-nation body last month.

The resolution “took into account some of our collective concerns, in particular on terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism, including from terrorists and terrorist groups designated under Resolution 1267”. It also “underlined that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts”, added Tirumurti, and cited the Kabul airport attack to say terrorism continues to threaten Afghanistan.

He reiterated India’s long and significant contribution to the development of Afghanistan. “India’s emphasis has been on the welfare and well-being of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.