Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: Both nations to hold truce talks in Qatar

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: Mourners read the holy Quran while sitting around the grave of a paramilitary personnel who was killed during the Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes.

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory on Friday, killing at least 10 people and breaking a brief ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border region. As violence flared once again, Pakistan's state television announced that talks with Afghanistan would be held in Qatar. "Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik will be heading to Doha today for talks with the Afghan Taliban," the state TV statement read. Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes. However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News. Afghanistan has yet to issue an official response to the incident. These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes. Three Afghan cricketers killed Three local Afghan cricketers from the Urgun District in Paktika Province were killed, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) claimed. The players had returned after a friendly match in Sharana. Expressing grief over the killings of the cricketers, the ACB on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan. "In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside five other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," ACB said in its statement. Afghanistan-Pakistan clash: Top updates At least 10 people were killed in the fresh strikes in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials.

They claimed Pakistan bombed three locations in Paktika province.

Three local Afghan cricketers from the Urgun District in Paktika Province were killed, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) claimed.

Following the attack, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month’s Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan.

Pakistan state television announced talks in Qatar with Kabul on Saturday after Islamabad launched air strikes inside Afghanistan.

"Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik will be heading to Doha today for talks with the Afghan Taliban," the state TV statement read.

According to Tolo News, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country.

Deadly strikes came amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations.

The Afghan delegation, led by its Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is expected to depart for Doha on Saturday.

