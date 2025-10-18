Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: Both nations to hold truce talks in Qatar
Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: These deadly fresh strikes came amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.
Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes live updates: Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory on Friday, killing at least 10 people and breaking a brief ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border region. As violence flared once again, Pakistan's state television announced that talks with Afghanistan would be held in Qatar....Read More
"Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik will be heading to Doha today for talks with the Afghan Taliban," the state TV statement read.
Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes. However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News. Afghanistan has yet to issue an official response to the incident.
These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.
Three Afghan cricketers killed
Three local Afghan cricketers from the Urgun District in Paktika Province were killed, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) claimed. The players had returned after a friendly match in Sharana.
Expressing grief over the killings of the cricketers, the ACB on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan.
"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside five other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," ACB said in its statement.
Afghan and Pakistani delegations are heading to the Qatari capital Doha to defuse the deadliest crisis between them in several years, after more than a week of fighting killed dozens of people and injured hundreds on both sides.
The Taliban government said Saturday that the Afghan delegation included the defence minister and the head of the national intelligence agency.
A Pakistani delegation was going on Saturday, the national broadcaster PTV said a day earlier.
Amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump claimed that the conflict between the two countries would be an “easy” one for him to solve, if he had to solve it.
Trump once again claimed to have saved millions of lives while assuring that he will have “success” in resolving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war,” the US president said.
The two sides reportedly agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of talks in Doha. While a Pakistani delegation had already arrived in Doha, an Afghan delegation is expected to reach Doha on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Expressing grief over the killings of the cricketers, Afghanistan has decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, following the death of three Afghan cricketers in what it claimed was a "cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," the country's cricket board announced.
The series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore between November 17 and 29.
At least 10 people were killed in the fresh strikes in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, who claimed that Pakistan bombed three locations in Paktika province.
Three local Afghan cricketers from the Urgun District in Paktika Province were killed, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) claimed. The players had returned after a friendly match in Sharana. READ MORE
